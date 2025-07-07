Radisson Hotel Group is advancing toward its 2030 goal of reaching 150 properties in the Middle East, with approximately two-thirds of that growth concentrated in Saudi Arabia, according to Basel Talal, Managing Director for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Levant.

Talal said the group’s growth strategy involves aligning brand offerings with local market dynamics while strengthening relationships with both existing and prospective property owners.

“While we grow our portfolio we ensure to remain focused on our growth strategies that includes offering the right brand for given locations and market dynamics, along with exploring new opportunities with existing and new owners,” he told Zawya Projects.

“Operationally, we ensure to align the returns expectations and delivery with owners’ investments by implementing efficient operational business modules that will align quality delivery with costs and profits,” he added.

Localisation plans

As part of the company’s localisation efforts in the Kingdom, Radisson aims to have 35 percent of leadership roles filled by Saudi nationals by 2028.

“Our Saudisation roadmap commits us to 35 per cent Saudi nationals in leadership roles by 2028, supported by tailored programmes in revenue management, engineering and F&B,” Talal said

He underlined that “growth targets are hard numbers, the experience behind them is non-negotiable.”

Vision 2030

The group’s expansion aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy.

“Saudi Arabia’s tourism blueprint calls for brands that can scale quickly without losing sight of authenticity and sustainability. We view that as a partnership, not just a pipeline,” Talal said.

Basel Talal, Managing Director for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Levant, Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson recently signed a Radisson RED hotel in Riyadh’s Diriyah area, one of the Kingdom’s flagship giga-projects.

“Our Radisson RED Riyadh Diriyah signing anchors us inside one of the Kingdom’s flagship cultural giga-projects and brings a design-led, lifestyle brand to the birthplace of the Saudi,” Talal explained.

In Madinah, Radisson partnered with Knowledge Economic City to develop a mixed-use Islamic World District anchored by a Park Inn by Radisson.

The group signed an MoU with the Saudi Tourism Authority to collaborate on initiatives that includes amplifying the visibility of the ‘Visit Saudi’ brand across Radisson’s global marketing platforms and developing co-branded campaigns that spotlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse attractions.

“Each collaboration is structured around Vision 2030 pillars—local job creation, cultural preservation and environmental stewardship. The value we add is measured far beyond room counts,” Talal said.

To meet the expectations of Saudi travellers, Radisson has adjusted service offerings across its properties. “While we also remain flexible to increasing guest expectations, our hotels operational teams ensure to adopt new required services for all guest segments as in religious travellers and local families,” said Talal.

“Most of our hotels have added service offering to better serve families with children. Our hotels in Makkah and Madinah also offers transportation to the holy mosques. In some hotels we do offer meeting space for religious groups while staying at the hotels.”

Talal said guest feedback plays a central role in enhancing services. “We do use our guests’ feedback to always remain ahead of market needs and expectations. Our teams are trained to swiftly respond and act proactively, which will improve the overall guests’ satisfaction and increase loyalty to the hotels and to the brand.”

