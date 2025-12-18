Grand Hyatt Dubai has officially opened the Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark to the public, turning a long-awaited vision into reality and creating a memorable chapter in its iconic 22-year-old story, as the city’s ultimate urban resort.

Set across 20,000 sqm within its 37-acre estate, in the heart of Dubai and surrounded by Downtown’s vibrant energy, this boutique-style waterpark is set to become a sanctuary of leisure and adventure, where families connect, explorers discover, and guests unwind in elevated style, said a statement from Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Opening to the public just in time for UAE school holidays and the festive season, the launch perfectly aligns with a period of high family demand and increased tourism to Dubai, with daily waterpark entrance fees set at AED375 for adults, AED305 for kids below 107cm, and complimentary access for children under three years old.

"The opening of our new waterpark marks a significant milestone for Grand Hyatt Dubai, as it elevates our leisure offerings and transforms the property into a truly unique destination, where large-scale events, exceptional hospitality and unforgettable leisure experiences seamlessly come together," remarked Fathi Khogaly, Managing Director, Grand Hyatt Dubai and Area Vice President, Hyatt, Dubai.

"This remarkable chapter in our journey reflects our continued commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are very proud to unveil the Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark – enhancing our guests' experience in new and exciting ways," he stated.

Khogaly said day passes and private cabanas were available for purchase directly at the water park entrance upon arrival.

With 16 signature attractions, from a wave pool with a sand beach, to a meandering lazy river, to the region’s first FlowRider triple surf simulator, and two slide towers including the iconic Boomerango slide, the Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark is designed for every kind of adventure.

"Whether seeking thrill, fun or relaxation, guests can retreat to private luxury cabanas with plunge pools or spend time together in the dedicated family zone, complete with shaded loungers, playful water features, and spaces created for comfort and connection," he noted.

According to him, the waterpark has been designed with families firmly at the centre, with a particular focus on guests with young children.

A dedicated zone for younger kids features shallow, temperature-controlled splash pools, soft-play aquatic structures, toddler-friendly mini slides, shaded seating areas, and safety-enhanced flooring elements that distinguish it from other regional waterparks.

This kids-focused area is also home to four signature attractions; Drop Loop, Aqua Twist, Funbolic and Splash Planet, each offering interactive, age-appropriate adventure designed to spark imagination and build confidence in the water. From the swirling slides of Aqua Twist to the playful multi-lane world of Funbolic, these attractions create a dynamic and engaging environment for children of all ages.

This makes Grand Hyatt Dubai’s waterpark one of the few in the city offering a thoughtfully curated environment for younger families, allowing parents to relax while their little ones explore confidently.

Guests can enjoy a wide range of experiences throughout the day, with plenty of shaded relaxation lounges, food kiosks, and elevated service throughout the venue, he noted.

"For guests seeking an upgraded experience, private cabanas will be available for full-day rental. A tiered cabana offering, including Platinum with exclusive plunge pool access, refreshments, grip socks, and a snack platter for AED 1,500; Gold with added mocktail refreshers from AED 800, and Silver with essential cooling comforts from AED 400, ensures a tailored experience for every guest," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

