Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has suspended the licenses of several hotel establishments that violated approved tourism standards, as part of its efforts to improve service quality in the Sultanate's tourism and hospitality sector.

The suspended facilities include Al Nahda Center for Resorts and Health Recreation in Barka (South Al Batinah), and three others in Seeb, Muscat Governorate — Al Maabela Hotel, Agadeer Hotel Apartments, and Pyramids Hotel.

The ministry stated that the suspension will remain in force until all violations are corrected and quality requirements are met. It also urged all establishments to comply with tourism regulations to avoid legal action or license revocation.

