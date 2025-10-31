Some 845 new hotel keys are scheduled for delivery in Qatar in 2025, with the majority concentrated in 4 and 5-star categories, according to researcher ValuStrat. Total hospitality stock in the country has been estimated at 41,240 keys, ValuStrat said in a recent report.

A majority – 68% of the total stock comprised 4 to 5-star hotels – whereas 7.7% was classified within the 1-star to 3-star category, while the remaining 24.3% consisted of hotel apartments, it said.



For the second quarter (Q2, 2025), the Average Daily Rate (ADR) was QR453, an increment of 6.5% YoY.



Whilst the Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) was QR322, a jump of 21.2% was seen from Q2 last year, supported by events such as the Toy and Food Festivals, exhibitions, Eid celebrations, and MICE activities.



Average daily rates were QR653.5 for 5-star hotels, QR233.2 for 3-star hotels, and QR187.2 for 4-star hotels, ValuStrat noted.



Average hotel occupancy was at 71%, an increase of 13.2% yearly.



The total visitor count increased by 1.1mn compared to the previous quarter, reaching 2.6mn in H1 and reflecting a 3% YoY increase.



Travellers from GCC nations accounted for 36% of the total, it said.



According to the researcher, total retail supply in Qatar was recorded at 5.5mn sq m gross leasable area (GLA). Organised spaces comprised 2.5mn sq m GLA while unorganised amounted to 3mn sq m GLA.



The median monthly rate for shopping centres in the second quarter decreased by 2% quarterly at QR178.8 per sq m, noting a drop of 5.9% yearly.



Median monthly rents for street retail inside Doha stabilised QoQ while reducing by 5% yearly.



Outside Doha, median monthly rents were down by 1% QoQ and 3% YoY.



Street retail rents inside Doha over most locations remained unchanged or observed nominal increases quarterly, while a YoY decrease of close to 10% was noted in Al Sadd, Fereej Bin Mahmoud, Muntazah and Al Bidda.



Street retail rents outside Doha largely held steady on a quarterly basis, with the exception of Abu Hamour, Al Khor and Umm Salal Mohammad, which recorded declines of up to 10% compared to the first quarter of 2025.



On an annual scale, similar reductions were observed, ValuStrat noted.

