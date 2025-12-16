Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort has announced the launch of Pure by Serenity, a refined spa destination that opened recently.

The debut represents a new chapter in the resort’s wellness narrative, introducing a concept shaped with the same design sensibility and lifestyle focus that define Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort as one of the Palm Jumeirah’s most distinctive boutique luxury resorts.

Serenity – The Art of Well-Being, is an internationally regarded Portuguese well-being concept, known for its holistic 360 philosophy across its large-scale destinations that blend spa therapies, fitness, nutrition and thermal experiences.

Designed as a serene escape from the everyday, Pure by Serenity is an intimate, cocoon-like retreat where each treatment is delivered with intention, precision and care, said the statement from Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort.

"Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort continues to grow as a boutique luxury lifestyle destination. Pure by Serenity strengthens this direction by introducing a well-being experience shaped around personal preference," remarked Dany El Mahgiub, the Complex General Manager, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort and Wyndham Residences, The Palm.

"It reflects our vision for lifestyle hospitality, where design, service and individuality come together in a way that feels seamless to the guest," he stated.

The spa features three tranquil treatment rooms, including two double treatment rooms ideal for shared experiences between friends or mothers and daughters.

Further enhancing its offering, a dedicated thermal suite is available to be booked either as a standalone experience or paired with any treatment, deepening relaxation and creating a seamless extension of each guest’s spa journey.

Pure by Serenity translates the same commitment to a more intimate setting, offering a thoughtfully curated expression that maintains innovation, sophistication and personalised care.

"After establishing Serenity in Dubai, it’s been a pleasure to introduce a tailored version of the brand to the region," remarked Maria d’Orey, Founder and Global Director of Serenity – The Art of Well-Being and Pure by Serenity - The Art of Spa.

"Pure by Serenity reflects our focus on thoughtful care, innovation and the artistry of true spa practice. We create places where well-being is not just offered, but lived," she stated.

"With the arrival of Pure by Serenity, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort enriches its lifestyle narrative by introducing a well-being experience shaped for modern oceanside living. It stands as a meaningful extension of the property’s evolving identity, offering guests a refined space dedicated to restoration and personal care," she added.-TradeArabia News Service

