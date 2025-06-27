Stakeholders in the maritime sector on Thursday called for a strengthened national policy framework to tackle marine debris, warning that unchecked accumulation is threatening Nigeria’s maritime competitiveness and endangering the future of its waterways.

The stakeholders, who made this call in Lagos during the 2025 annual summit of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), stated that marine debris impairs navigational safety, disrupts port operations, and pollutes coastlines—undermining tourism, coastal livelihoods, and community health, among other concerns.

Speaking at the summit, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, said marine debris threatens biodiversity, including fish, marine mammals, and seabirds, often leading to entanglement and ingestion.

Dantsoho, who was represented by Capt. Femi Oyewole, Principal Manager, Marine, NPA, noted that as custodians of Nigeria’s seaports, the NPA is deeply committed to advancing national and global efforts to combat marine litter and preserve the integrity of the marine ecosystem.

He emphasized that the dangers are no longer distant possibilities, but present and escalating, hence the need for urgent action.

According to him, “The NPA has taken several proactive measures to confront the menace head-on. It operates and regulates port reception facilities at all major ports in Nigeria, ensuring full compliance with the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL 73/78), particularly Annex V, which addresses garbage disposal from ships calling at the Authority’s four pilotage districts: Lagos, Delta, Bonny/Port Harcourt, and Calabar.”

“These facilities provide secure, environmentally sound reception and handling of waste from vessels calling at Nigerian ports. They are equipped to receive a wide range of ship-generated waste, including plastics, food waste, domestic garbage, oily rags, and hazardous residues, as well as daily sludges and bilges. By doing so, we eliminate the incentive for illegal disposal into the marine environment and ensure all waste is treated, recycled, or disposed of in accordance with national and international environmental standards.”

He added that the NPA also regularly undertakes dedicated marine litter and seaweed cleanup exercises within and around port channels, berths, and quay aprons.

“By removing plastics, packaging materials, vegetation waste, and other solid litter, we are able to protect marine life, reduce blockages in port drainage systems, and ensure the smooth operation of vessels in port environments and navigational channels,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Dr. Pius Akutah, applauded SCAN for choosing such a critical topic and emphasized the need to prioritize the clearance of water channels to ensure the free movement of vessels on inland waterways.

Akutah, who was represented by the NSC Deputy Director of Monitoring and Enforcement, Adeshina Sarumi, stated that having water channels littered with debris or shipwrecks poses a significant challenge to Nigeria’s water transportation system.

He urged the media to verify reports and present them accurately, with facts and figures, in order to aid the effective operation of relevant agencies.

In his address, the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, called on stakeholders to show greater commitment to tackling marine debris and stressed the need for increased public awareness, especially among residents of coastal communities.

Oyebamiji, who was represented by an Assistant General Manager at NIWA, Mrs. Aisha Eri, noted that marine waste is a global issue, not just a Nigerian one. He stated that a marine litter action plan is already in place, involving shared responsibilities among all stakeholders.

He emphasized that while NIWA and other agencies are making efforts, residents of coastal areas must also desist from polluting the waterways.

The Guest Speaker and President of the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners, Captain Tajudeen Alao, expressed concern that some strategic areas, which should serve as tourist centers, have been overtaken by debris.

He warned that the unchecked accumulation of marine debris continues to threaten Nigeria’s competitiveness in the maritime sector.

Represented by the Second Vice President of the Association, Captain Olugunwa Jide, Alao called for the establishment of a legislative framework backed by the National Assembly and proposed a fine of ₦5 million for illegal waste disposal.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “Marine Debris: The Danger Ahead,” SCAN President Moses Ebosele emphasized the urgent need to address the crisis of marine debris and its threat to the maritime industry, marine ecosystems, and coastal communities.

He said the summit aimed to facilitate national dialogue, share knowledge, and build collaborative strategies to combat marine debris and other forms of marine pollution.

“The growing prevalence of marine debris is not just an environmental issue; it is a socioeconomic threat that can undermine the very foundations of our maritime industry and coastal communities,” Ebosele said.

