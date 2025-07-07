Egypt - Aayan Developments has officially announced its entry into the Egyptian real estate market with the launch of its first project, dǎo Towers—a landmark mixed-use high-rise development located in the New Administrative Capital.

This debut signals the company’s strategic expansion into one of the region’s fastest-growing markets.

During a press conference, Mohamed Hegazi, Chairman of Aayan Developments, emphasized that the move into Egypt was more than a geographic expansion. “Entering the Egyptian market was not just an expansion decision — it is part of a long-term strategic commitment to a market we truly believe in. We bring decades of executional expertise from Kuwait and the Gulf, and with dǎo Towers, we aim to deliver a distinct model based on innovation, quality, and structured governance,” he said.

Rami Hegazi, CEO of Aayan Developments, elaborated on the selection of plot MU-12 on the Bin Zayed Axis as the location for the company’s inaugural project. He explained that this was not a random choice, but the result of thorough market research and a targeted analysis of premium real estate opportunities in the New Administrative Capital, aligning with the company’s high standards for project placement and visibility.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Hegazi, Executive Director of Aayan, noted that the company’s entrance into the Egyptian market came with a full awareness of the scale and complexity of challenges. As a result, Aayan has built its internal infrastructure on a foundation of strong governance, operational resilience, and a clear organizational structure that reflects its ambitious growth trajectory. He highlighted that the company’s approach was designed to ensure sustainable expansion and market relevance from day one.

To realize its vision, Aayan has engaged with a carefully selected network of top-tier partners across multiple disciplines. These include MTA, led by Mohamed Talaat, for architectural design; ACE (Moharram-Bakhoum) for engineering consultancy; and Al Hosny Consulting, under Osman Ramadan, for structural detailing. The company also collaborated with AWI for strategic business planning and institutional structuring, ETQAN for market research and financial feasibility, AK Consulting for organizational development, and Pragma Innovations for creative design and branding.

The company’s leadership emphasized that dǎo Towers is more than a flagship development—it represents a paradigm shift in how real estate projects are conceived, executed, and managed. They positioned Aayan as a new kind of developer, one that places methodology, governance, and smart systems at the core of its identity and operations, rather than simply focusing on traditional construction benchmarks.

Closing the conference, board members reiterated that dǎo Towers is only the beginning of Aayan’s long-term investment in Egypt. They stated that future projects will continue to introduce a new model of real estate development—one rooted in quality, smart transformation, and structured growth, powered by enduring partnerships and deep regional expertise.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

