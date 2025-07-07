Dubai-based contractor Drake and Scull International (DSI) has acquired a land plot in Majan master development in the emirate to develop a mixed-use commercial project.

DSI will take full ownership of the development process, from concept to completion, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market on Monday.

The project will have more than 156,000 square feet ( sq ft) of built-up area, including more than 10,000 sq ft of retail space on the ground floor and over 67,000 sq ft of office space across nine floors. The three-level podium parking will accommodate nearly 147 vehicles.

Soil investigations and topographic surveys have been completed, the statement said.

Bel-Yoahah Architectural and Engineering Consultants will handle end-to-end design and supervision.

DSI is currently finalising approvals to commence construction with an expected completion date by the end of 2026, the statement added.

No financial details were given.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

