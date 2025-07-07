Abu Dhabi-based Miral expects to receive bids for the main construction works for the Harry Potter-themed expansion to the Warner Bros World Yas Island theme park in July, according to Dubai-based project intelligence news portal MEED.

The tender value is estimated between 2 and 3 billion UAE dirhams ($545-$816 million), the report said.

The work scope includes the addition of 40,000 square metres to the existing theme park, which comprises a Harry Potter-themed zone, three new rides, retail outlets, as well as food and beverage facilities.

The Canadian engineering company Ellisdon is the project consultant, the report said, adding that enabling works on the project have begun.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

