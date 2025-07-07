Rock Developments has officially announced the launch of its newest residential project, Rock Green, in New Heliopolis City, with total investments reaching EGP 7bn.

The development spans 17 feddans and reflects the company’s broader strategic vision to expand and diversify its real estate portfolio across Egypt.

Emad Doss, CEO of Rock Developments, stated that Rock Green will feature over 466 residential units ranging in size from 116 to 236 square meters, in addition to 40 private villas. The project is set to be implemented in three distinct phases. Parthena Doss, board member at Rock Developments, revealed that the company is targeting EGP 1.5bn in sales from the first phase alone.

She further noted that the company’s land portfolio now exceeds 5 million square meters, encompassing more than 20,000 units spread across ten large-scale developments, with a total investment value surpassing EGP 20bn. Rock Developments also holds the distinction of being the largest developer in Sheraton Heliopolis, with over 70 residential and commercial buildings completed to date. The company operates as a joint Egyptian-Canadian venture with more than 45 years of experience in the local real estate market.

Rock Developments has built a robust and diverse portfolio across Greater Cairo. Its residential projects include Rock Green and Rock White in New Heliopolis, Rock Yard in Sheraton, Rock Eden in 6th of October City, Rock Ville in Obour, and Rock Vera in New Cairo. On the commercial and administrative front, the company has developed Rock Capital 1 in the New Administrative Capital, Rock Gold Mall in New Cairo, and a number of retail and mixed-use plazas in Obour, 6th of October, and Sheraton.

Looking ahead, the company is planning to launch five new projects during the second half of the year. These projects will be located in key strategic areas across East and West Cairo, as well as within the New Administrative Capital, reinforcing Rock Developments’ ongoing commitment to market expansion and innovation.

According to Parthena Doss, the Rock Green compound will offer semi-finished apartments and villas, with average unit sizes hovering around 150 square meters. The company is offering payment plans extending up to eight years, with delivery of the first phase expected in 2029. She emphasized that the project has been carefully designed to meet the lifestyle needs of modern residents.

Rock Green will include a wide range of integrated services and amenities. These include an Olympic-standard walking and jogging track, a state-of-the-art gym, social and leisure spaces, an electric vehicle charging station, and designated parking for bicycles. The compound will also feature a luxurious entrance, tranquil areas for yoga and outdoor work, a quiet reading zone, a large central park, a dedicated children’s play area, a closed dog park, and several thoughtfully designed community zones to promote interaction and well-being.

As part of its 2025 expansion strategy, Rock Developments aims to achieve EGP 5 billion in contracted sales by the end of the year. This target will be driven by the launch of five new projects spanning residential, commercial, and administrative sectors in high-demand areas, as the company continues to solidify its position as a leading player in Egypt’s evolving real estate market.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

