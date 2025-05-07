Asyad, Oman’s integrated logistics provider, has invited consultants to conduct a feasibility study with necessary engineering for the expansion of the Asyad Drydock located at the Port of Duqm.

The study aims to evaluate the berth arrangement and dock options in terms of economic feasibility, revenue generation, environmental impact and operational efficiency, according to the tender invite.

19 May 2025 is the last date for tender collection and 27th May is the last bid submission date.

Asyad Drydock’s 600,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage) vessel handling capacity stands fully utilised.

In 2023 Asyad Drydock (formerly Oman Drydock Company LLC - a subsidiary of Asyad Group) added a floating dock capable of handling 40 more vessels increasing its capacity by 20 percent.

Asyad drydock is also eyeing industrial manufacturing opportunities linked to mega green hydrogen schemes. An assessment to study the opportunities has been included under the broader port readiness study currently under tender process.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

