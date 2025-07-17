DUBAI: DP World, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), and Nevomo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential opportunities for cooperation in the development and implementation of a pilot project using Nevomo’s MagRail proprietary technology for the self-propelled movement of rail-based cargo and freight within the existing port ecosystems.

DP World, a global leader in smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, is leading efforts to introduce advanced freight technology aimed at transforming cargo movement in India.

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), a key multi-cargo port under the Government of India, is facilitating exploration of this technology at its terminal in Kandla to evaluate the feasibility of this futuristic freight transportation system.

The initiative marks a significant step toward building faster, more efficient, and sustainable port-hinterland connectivity. This initiative is aligned with India’s National Logistics Policy and PM Gati Shakti agenda aimed at modernising and integrating the country’s logistics infrastructure.

The MoU was signed by Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa, India Subcontinent, DP World, and Przemek (Ben) Paczek CEO Nevomo Group BV along with other senior dignitaries in Kandla, Gujarat, on 15th July 2025.

The MoU sets the framework for a 750-metre pilot project of MagRail technology at Deendayal Port.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in India will demonstrate self-propelled freight movement within a live port environment. It aims to develop and implement MagRail-based solutions that enable autonomous, electric-powered wagons using linear motor technology on existing rail tracks, enhancing capacity, efficiency, and speed for containerised and bulk cargo while reducing costs and CO2 emissions, making the logistics systems greener, faster, and more interoperable.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), said, “This collaboration is a strategic advancement in port infrastructure, enhancing capacity and operational efficiency to support growing cargo demands. DP World, as trusted partner, plays a crucial role in enabling this initiative, which aligns with our commitment to strengthening India’s logistics framework and ensuring seamless trade facilitation.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, DP World, said, “At DP World, we are committed to future-proofing our terminals by adopting innovative technologies that redefine how cargo moves through the supply chain. Piloting solutions like MagRail aligns with our focus on enhancing speed, efficiency, and sustainability in logistics. By reducing transit times and optimising infrastructure use, we aim to create greater value for customers, support Deendayal Port Authority in scaling capacity, and contribute to India’s broader trade and connectivity goals.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa & India Subcontinent, DP World, “We believe transformative infrastructure is driven by collaboration and long-term thinking. The partnership between DP World and Deendayal Port Authority along with Nevomo offers a unique opportunity to reimagine the future of freight movement in India. Our commitment goes beyond individual projects—we are partnering to accelerate India’s ambition to further expand and integrate port-led logistics ecosystems and achieve carbon neutrality by leveraging technology effectively in infrastructure solutions.”

Przemek (Ben) Paczek CEO Nevomo Group BV, commented, “We are proud to partner in this innovative initiative at Deendayal Port to showcase MagRail’s real-world potential in enhancing freight efficiency, capacity, and flexibility. Collaborating with world-class organisations like DP World and Deendayal Port Authority, this is a significant step towards advancing sustainable logistics in India.”

This landmark collaboration will demonstrate how MagRail technology can automate short-haul cargo transfers, reduce reliance on diesel vehicles, and improve yard efficiency. The pilot project at Deendayal Port aims to set new standards in efficiency and sustainability, showcasing how innovation can transform ports into engines of economic growth and global trade competitiveness.