Oman’s state-owned logistics giant ASYAD Group has opened bids received for a feasibility study tender aimed at assessing logistics readiness to support future green hydrogen projects in the Sultanate.

The study was retendered on 7 March 2025 with document purchase deadline of 9 March with 13 companies participating in the tender.

Technical bids were opened on 10 March, followed by priced bids on 23 April 2025.

The four firms whose commercial bids were opened include:

Boston Consulting Group: 705,470 Omani rials ($1.8 million)

Deloitte Touche ME: OMR 743,675 ($1.9 million)

Haskoning International Engineering Consultancy: OMR 168,846 ($438,581)

Alhambra Infrastructure Advisors DMCC: OMR 102,022 ($265,005)

The nine companies that submitted technical bids include Advance Business Consultant, Sustainable Technologies and Innovation Development, Logistics Executive Recruitment, Merit Academy, Meinhardt Engineering Consultancy, Net Zero Solutions, Marsh MEA Ltd, Frost and Sullivan DMCC Branch, and Husam Mohamed Al Rawahy.

No contract award has been announced yet.

Through the study, ASYAD Group aims to assess port readiness, inland logistics, and staging areas to ensure infrastructure alignment with project demands in order to facilitate Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors and OEMs to execute large-scale hydrogen projects. Additionally, the Group seeks to assessing all aspects related to shipment, exports and imports related to green hydrogen supply chain

The tender was originally issued on 3 February 2025 with a submission deadline of 23 February 2025.

In April 2025, Zawya Projects had reported that Oman expects to complete pre-FEED for shared green hydrogen infrastructure in the second quarter of 2025.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

