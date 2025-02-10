A feasibility study tender issued by Oman-based state-owned logistics giant ASYAD Group to assess logistics readiness for green hydrogen projects attracted participation from 27 local and global consultancy firms.

At the close of tender documents purchase deadline of 9 February 2025, a total of 18 local and 9 international companies had purchased tender documents.

Through the study, ASYAD Group aims to assess port readiness, inland logistics, and staging areas to ensure infrastructure alignment with project demands in order to facilitate Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors and OEMs to execute large-scale hydrogen projects. Additionally, the Group seeks to assessing all aspects related to shipment, exports and imports related to green hydrogen supply chain

The following local firms, including SMEs, purchased the tender documents: Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers; Modon Engineering; Geo Solutions Consultancy; Khatib and Alami and Partners Consulting Architects & Engineers and Services; Insight for Financial and Business Consulting; Mazoon Engineering Consultancy and Project Management; Husam Mohamed Al Rawahy; Sustainable Technologies and Innovation Develo; Sering International; Prosper Management Consultancy; Merit Academy; Al Abraj Consulting Engineer And Architects; Moore Stephens; Net Zero Solutions; Meinhardt Engineering Consultancy; Advance Business Consultant; Integrated Engineering & Technology; Haskoning International Engineering Consultancy .

International firms included:

• The Boston Consulting Group

• Siemens Industrial LLC

• Logistics Executive Recruitment

• Epequip Co

• Alhambra Infrastructure Advisors DMCC

• Marsh MEA International

• Ernst and Young Global

• Frost and Sullivan DMCC Branch

• RINA Consulting

The scope of the feasibility study includes evaluating investments required across the supply chain, gaps in the as-is infrastructure and capacity requirements, providing cost-benefits and comprehensive economics and proposed operating models, identifying areas for enhancement, and outlining strategies to ensure scalability and sustainability in hydrogen logistics. Additionally, the localisation potential of hydrogen-related components at ASYAD Drydock will be assessed.

Key dates include:

• Pre-bid clarifications: 3 February – 18 February 2025

• Bid submission deadline: 23 February 2025

• Technical bid opening: 24 February 2025

• Priced bid opening: To Be Determined

The tender was issued on 3 February 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

