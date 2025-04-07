Oman’s government-owned green hydrogen entity Hydrom expects to complete the preliminary frontend engineering and design (pre-FEED) for its shared green hydrogen infrastructure project by May 2025, a senior official said.

Responding to a question posed by Zawya Projects during the Q&A session the World Hydrogen Leaders event, Ahmed Al Abri, Regulatory and Infrastructure Manager at Hydrom, said 90 percent of pre-FEED for Duqm has been completed, while work has commenced for Dhofar.

The $5 billion shared infrastructure will include electricity transmission, desalination, hydrogen pipelines, and water and wastewater networks. These facilities will be developed by Oman's utility entities under Hydrom’s supervision.

He said the pre-FEED covers legal, technical, and financial aspects, adding that financial structures are being worked out

“We signed the first term sheet with one of the developers in January and continue to engage with developers. We expect to sign the definitive agreements in the end of July.”

The regulations and tariffs for the common use infrastructure have been approved by a steering committee.

“The developer and the operator will enter into a contractual agreement for the same [shared infrastructure],” he noted.

Al Abri clarified that tariffs for hydrogen transport pipelines will be based on the volume of hydrogen transported, not pipeline size.

He also confirmed that Oman has implemented a single permit system to streamline approvals, reducing costs and time for developers.

The Hydrom official projected that 320 to 640 ships would be required to import equipment including wind turbine blades, solar panels, and electrolysers. Ports need to be expanded and a plan for internal inland transportation must be in place by 2026 to meet the 2030 green hydrogen goals. ASYAD Group has been tasked with managing the full logistics chain.

(Reporting by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

