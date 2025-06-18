Doha: Saleh Majed Al Khulaifi, who serves as Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stated that Qatar's industrial sector is growing rapidly, with 1,004 operating factories in the country by the end of last year and a cumulative investment of QR270 billion.

He made this statement during a ceremony organized by the Ministry to honor entities that contributed to the success of several national initiatives, including National Product Week, the Opportunities initiative, the Ramadan discounted consumer goods list, and the initiative supporting red meat during Ramadan and Eid Al Adha.

Attending the event was Assistant Undersecretary for Consumer Affairs Hassan Sultan Al Ghanem, alongside representatives from participating entities and companies.

Al Khulaifi highlighted that these initiatives aim to empower the private sector and enhance its role as a key partner in achieving economic growth and diversification. He emphasized that the 1,000 Opportunities initiative, launched in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank in 2022, was part of the Ministry’s digital tools on the Single Window platform. The initiative helps local investors access existing and future investment opportunities and encourages broader participation in the industrial sector.

He also noted that the Manufacturing Strategy (2024-2030) targets increasing the value added by manufacturing industries to over QR70.5 billion, boosting non-hydrocarbon exports to around QR49 billion, and growing industrial investments to more than QR326 billion by 2030. It also aims to diversify manufacturing by 50% and accelerate the shift toward smart, knowledge-based industries.

Meanwhile, Al Ghanem praised the success of the Ramadan discounted consumer goods list for 1446 AH, calling it a model of successful public-private cooperation to ease the economic burden on citizens and residents and help balance the local market.

He said that around 18 retail outlets participated in the initiative, which resulted in total savings for consumers of QR5,317,311 out of QR52,712,765 in total sales, a 10% price reduction overall. Consumer spending on goods during Ramadan reached QR47,395,454, reflecting strong demand for discounted products. He noted that 2025 recorded the highest sales volume since the initiative began, signaling increased consumer awareness of the importance of such national programs.

Commenting on the program’s success, he said that protecting the consumer was not the responsibility of a single party, but a shared duty that requires the combined efforts of all relevant stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to creating a fair and secure consumer environment and enhancing transparency in commercial dealings.

Director of the National Product Competitiveness Support Department at the Ministry Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Buhashim Al Sayed, expressed pride in the achievements of National Product Week, describing it as a prominent annual event that showcases the quality of Qatari products and boosts their visibility in the local market.

He added that the latest edition saw a significant increase in footfall and recorded a 75% surge in sales at some retail outlets, reflecting growing consumer trust in Qatari products and heightened awareness of the importance of supporting national industries.

He also announced the launch of a dedicated webpage for Qatari products on the Ministry’s official website, allowing factories to apply for the Qatari Product label and to report unfair trade practices and industrial obstacles, supporting the principle of fair competition.

Reviewing industrial growth indicators, Dr. Al Sayed revealed that the number of national products had risen to 1,815, a testament to the effectiveness of the Ministry’s industrial policies in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The ceremony included a video presentation showcasing key national initiatives launched by the Ministry during the year and their developmental and economic objectives. The event concluded with an awards presentation honoring participating entities and companies for their significant contributions to economic development and community partnership.

