EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, backed by Dubai-headquartered DAMAC Group, announced on Tuesday that the first phase of its $2.3 billion, 144 megawatt (MW) AI-powered data centre project in Jakarta, Indonesia is expected to start operations by December 2026.

DAMAC completed the land acquisition for the data centre project, its second in the Southeast Asian nation, in March 2025, EDGENEX said in a press statement.

“This project is part of our broader push across SEA [Southeast Asia], where we have committed over $3 billion in digital infrastructure investments to date,” said Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC Group.

EDGNEX is targeting 300+ MW of operational capacity in SEA by 2026.

The new facility will target a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.32, significantly enhancing energy efficiencies and aligning with EDGNEX’s global sustainability standards, the statement said.

In 2024, EDGNEX announced its first data centre project in Indonesia, a planned 19.2 MW facility to be built at MT Haryono in Jakarta to address the growing demand for cloud service providers, edge nodes, and potential AI deployments. The first phase is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.