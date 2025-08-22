AMMAN — The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) said on Thursday it had issued the first commercial drone operator license to a local company specialising in television production.

CARC Chairman Haitahm Misto was quoted in Al Mamlaka as saying that the licensing marks the beginning of formal operations for commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Jordan, in line with technical regulations issued by the commission under Civil Aviation Law of 2007.

“The decision [was] result of years of dedicated effort by the commission to develop a comprehensive regulatory and oversight framework for drone operations, one that ensures adherence to civil aviation safety and security standards,” Misto said.

He also said that CARC is moving forward steadily with the licensing of drone operators in accordance with national legislation and international standards, adding that other companies are in the process of completing their licensing requirements.

Misto said drone technology is expected to serve a wide range of sectors, including security surveillance, infrastructure inspection, agricultural monitoring and pesticide spraying, geographic mapping, parcel delivery, and even building cleaning.

“The technology also supports creative industries through aerial filming for artistic production, advertising, and tourism promotion.”

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

