UK-headquartered power and propulsion technology company Rolls-Royce announced on Thursday that it has received a major order for 50 mtu Series 4000 engines from Switzerland-based Stadler Bussnang to power high-speed trains in Saudi Arabia.

The LSE-listed company said in a press statement that a total of ten trains equipped with these diesel-fuelled engines will operate on the Dammam-Riyadh route at speeds of up to 200 km/hour.

It said four trains will already have completed extensive test and approval runs in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, a total of 50 12V 4000 R64 mtu engines, each with a power output of 1,500 kW, will be delivered. Four of the engines will drive each train with two power cars.

A further ten engines are intended for reserve power cars and as spare units to ensure continuous passenger service even during maintenance work.

The statement futher noted that the contract between Rolls-Royce and Stadler Rail also includes an option for 40 engines for a further ten trains.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

