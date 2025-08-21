Riyadh – Sadr Logistics Company penned a 10-year logistics services contract for the SADR Park project with Starlinks Company at SAR 249.33 million.

The joint agreement, signed on 20 August, covers the provision of logistics and warehousing services to others, starting from September 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

Under the terms of the deal, SADR will lease the SADR Park project, which includes warehouses and cold storage facilities, to Starlinks, allowing them to operate and store their clients' goods.

Sadr Logistics highlighted that the financial impact will begin during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

