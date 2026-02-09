Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) has announced that the Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has recorded its strongest annual performance on record in 2025, supported by increased passenger traffic and higher cargo volumes.

The passenger numbers rose 4.2% year on year to 9.74 million, compared with 9.35 million in 2024, while aircraft movements totalled 97,740.

The airport handled 405,217 tonnes of cargo in 2025 up 3.2% from 392,812 tonnes the previous year, BAC said, marking a record high and reinforcing the airport’s role in regional logistics and global supply chains.

This increase reflected higher load factors and more efficient use of runway capacity rather than a proportional rise in air traffic, stated BAC, the operating and managing body of Bahrain International Airport.

BIA now serves 74 destinations across six continents through passenger and cargo services operated by 39 airlines.

Last year, BIA expanded its route map with new destinations including London Gatwick, Nairobi, New York, Bucharest, Ashgabat, and Liege, further strengthening its global connectivity.

On the solid growth, BAC Acting Chief Executive Ahmed Mohamed Janahi said: "BIA has demonstrated remarkable operational reliability and connectivity over the past year, facilitated by the dedication of airline partners and the airport community."

"This success reflects BIA’s strategic vision and its commitment to supporting Bahrain’s broader economic goals. Moving into 2026, our focus remains on enhancing the passenger experience and driving further growth in Bahrain's aviation sector, in line with the Kingdom’s economic development aspirations," he noted.

BAC said the airport continues to serve as the kingdom's aviation gateway, connecting passengers and cargo to key markets across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa, and beyond.

With cargo volumes reaching a record high, BIA is firmly established as a regional logistics leader, supporting Bahrain’s trade growth and its strategic role in global supply chains, it stated.

Bahrain International Airport serves as the kingdom’s main aviation gateway, connecting passengers and cargo to markets across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa.

According to BAC, the fastest-growing destinations compared with the previous year were Singapore, Bengaluru, Abu Dhabi, Najaf and Sharjah.

The airport recorded its busiest day for aircraft movements on April 14, while the highest passenger volumes were seen on August 8. Peak aircraft activity occurred at 0100 local time, while passenger traffic peaked at 2100, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

