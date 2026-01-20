The Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has opened the financial bid for the consultancy study for developing the national Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Master Plan.

As per the details, the selected consulting firm will support the MTCIT and the National Steering Committee in designing and implementing Oman’s National Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Strategy. The scope of work will focus on building eight integrated components and associated governance, producing the deliverables, and making a decision to support regulatory, institutional, infrastructure, economic, and social dimensions.

A total of seven international and local companies have submitted bids for the consultancy study.

The National Aviation Strategy 2040 is focusing on reshaping the air mobility sector with a roadmap to modernize aviation, promote innovation, and advance sustainability while integrating emerging technologies.

Earlier in an interview, Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Turkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, said, "Air transport has long been a catalyst for economic growth and cultural exchange. Due to the efforts of Oman Air, SalamAir, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the aviation sector in Oman is driving connectivity and opportunity."

He added, "Oman is actively exploring advanced air mobility (AAM) with steps to establish a regulatory framework."

In September, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the MTCIT signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Odys Aviation to launch the Omani Advanced Air Mobility Proof of Concept Program, which will serve as a comprehensive model for showcasing an advanced air mobility ecosystem."

The program will feature the "Laila" aircraft developed by Odys. This aircraft is designed for vertical takeoff and landing using an electric hybrid propulsion system, offering an extended range, high payload capacity, and advanced autonomous flight technology. The program's pilot phase is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

In December, AeroVecto Aviation Services (AVAS) announced the official launch of Advanced Air Mobility in the country of Oman.

AVAS will offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to support the integration and expansion of next-generation air mobility technologies, as per a press release.

Fahad al Riyami, Founder of AeroVecto, said, “The launch of AeroVecto Aviation Services represents our commitment to shaping the future of air mobility. We believe that advanced air mobility will redeȤne how people and goods move, and AVAS is ready to support this transformation.”

Dr. Mahir Ibrahim, Chief Engineer at AeroVecto, added: “Our partnerships with leading global organizations in the AAM sector are a testament to our collaborative approach. By working together, we can accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions and create new opportunities for communities and businesses. We are excited to announce more details of these partnerships soon.”

SkyCrest Aviation (operating as AeroVecto) is an Omani aerospace company developing Shuttle, a hybrid-electric aircraȰ built to redefine urban public transport, enhancing intracity transport with comfort, safety, and accessibility in mind.

What is Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) refers to a new generation of air transport systems using electric or hybrid-electric aircraft for transporting people and goods within and between cities. This includes autonomous or remotely piloted aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) capabilities, which offer a more efficient and potentially sustainable alternative to traditional air travel. Key applications range from air taxis for urban commutes to delivering medical supplies to remote areas

