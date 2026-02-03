RIYADH — The King Fahd Causeway Authority announced on Monday the launch of new packages for travelers using the Causeway app, offering discounts of up to 40 percent on toll fees, effective from February 18, 2026.

The launch of the new packages comes following the announcement of the authority on Sunday to make an increase in toll fees effective from February 18, 2026. According to the new tolls, cars and motorcycles will cost SR35, minibuses SR55, large buses SR70, and trucks SR7 per ton.

The increase will not be applicable to students, persons with disabilities and daily frequent travelers. According to available data, the bridge crossing fee is currently SR25 for small cars, after the authority raised it from SR20 at the beginning of 2016. This was for the first time the fee had been raised since the bridge was opened in 1986.

The authority explained that the new packages include three options. The Frequent Traveler Package offers a discount of up to 40 percent on toll fees and is designed for travelers who cross the bridge daily or almost daily. The package costs SR850 and is valid for one month or after 40 crossings (one way or return), whichever comes first.

The authority also stated that the Frequent Traveler Package offers a discount of up to 20 percent on toll fees and is aimed at occasional travelers who cross the bridge at intervals. The package costs SR1,120 and is valid for one year or after 40 crossings (one way or return), whichever comes first.

The round-trip package offers a discount of up to 15 percent on tolls and is ideal for travelers who prefer to plan their trips in advance. The package costs SR60 and is valid for one week from the date of the first crossing or the first two crossings (one or two), whichever comes first.

