JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has completed its operational preparations for the holy month of Ramadan 1447 AH with a comprehensive plan for the Haramain High-Speed Railway, designed to increase capacity and the number of daily trips. This is to facilitate worshipers’ movement between Makkah and Madinah and ensure smooth mobility throughout the holy month.

SAR noted that the operational plan for this season includes more than 3,662 trips, offering over 1.7 million seats to meet the growing demand for travel between the two holy cities. The number of daily trips will exceed 100, demonstrating high operational readiness and flexible scheduling aligned with prayer times and the movement of Umrah performers and visitors.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is one of the fastest passenger trains in the world, operating at speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour. It connects Makkah and Madinah via Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City along a 453-kilometer railway line, enhancing the integration of the transport system and elevating the travel experience in speed, comfort, and reliability.

