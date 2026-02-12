O.R. Tambo International Airport, South Africa’s busiest passenger gateway, is steadily progressing with a R14.5bn capital expansion programme aimed at modernising infrastructure and enhancing the passenger experience.

The initiative reflects Airports Company South Africa’s (ACSA) commitment to upgrading the nation’s airport facilities to meet rising demand and global service standards.

The expansion programme, which began in December 2024, combines visible terminal upgrades with critical operational improvements to ensure the airport remains a reliable hub for domestic and international travel. O.R. Tambo handles over 21 million passengers annually, making the upgrades essential for sustaining long-term operational resilience and efficiency.

ACSA is prioritising passenger-facing enhancements in high-traffic areas. Refurbishment of escalators, travelators and seating is underway, while durable tiling is replacing worn carpets in international boarding gates. Wayfinding signage is being upgraded to improve navigation, and ablution facilities are receiving major attention.

Phase 1 of the toilet refurbishment programme, covering 90 facilities, is scheduled for completion in March 2026, with Phase 2 — which will encompass 780 units — set to begin in July 2026. These upgrades are informed by direct passenger feedback and are designed to elevate comfort and convenience for millions of travellers.

Upgrading critical systems

Beyond terminal enhancements, ACSA is strengthening the airport’s operational backbone. Projects include upgrading jet fuel infrastructure, replacing backup power generators, refurbishing passenger loading bridges, and overhauling safety-critical systems such as Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and weather observation technology. These initiatives aim to reduce operational disruptions and future-proof the airport against evolving aviation demands.

ACSA has emphasised that the programme is not only about aesthetics but also about enhancing reliability, resilience, and operational efficiency. By investing in both visible and technical upgrades, the airport is positioning itself to handle projected growth in passenger volumes and maintain its role as a leading African aviation hub.

Construction timelines have occasionally shifted due to major events, including the G20 Leaders’ Summit, but the programme is progressing at pace. Visible improvements will continue to roll out over the next few years, with infrastructure and operational milestones expected into 2026 and beyond.

The R14.5bn expansion underscores the strategic importance of O.R. Tambo International Airport to South Africa’s economic growth, trade, and tourism, ensuring that the country’s main gateway remains equipped to meet the needs of a growing, modernising air transport sector.

