Saudi Arabia - Jeeny, the region’s leading smart mobility platform, announced on Sunday a strategic partnership with Al Rajhi Bank to integrate Mokafaa, Saudi Arabia’s leading loyalty program, directly into the Jeeny ride-hailing experience.

The partnership marks a major step toward redefining everyday mobility by embedding rewards into daily transportation, turning daily rides into a smarter and more rewarding choice for customers across the Kingdom.

By bringing together everyday mobility with one of Saudi Arabia’s strongest loyalty ecosystems, Jeeny and Al Rajhi Bank share a clear vision: delivering tangible, practical value that goes beyond convenience.

The collaboration is designed to help users better manage transportation costs, save more over time, and benefit from rewards that naturally encourage continued usage, without changing how they move or pay.

At the heart of the partnership is Saudi Arabia’s first fully integrated Earn & Burn loyalty experience within ride-hailing. By embedding Mokafaa directly into the ride journey, Jeeny becomes the first ride-hailing app in the Kingdom to enable users to seamlessly earn and redeem loyalty points within a single, end to end experience transforming daily commuting into a continuous source of value.

As part of this integration, users earn 4 Mokafaa points for every SR1 spent on Jeeny rides, regardless of payment method. Points are earned automatically through everyday commuting, allowing customers to unlock value from mobility they already rely on, helping them better manage transportation costs over time.

Accumulated Mokafaa points can be redeemed to top up the Jeeny Wallet and pay for rides directly, helping lower future ride costs in a way that supports long-term affordability rather than one-off discounts. This approach reinforces sustainable savings and positions loyalty as an integral part of daily mobility.

To support smooth adoption, the rollout is anchored in a user-centric education approach. Customers are guided step by step through linking their Mokafaa accounts, understanding how points are earned on each ride, and using rewards through the Jeeny app, ensuring clarity on how everyday rides contribute to future savings.

As Jeeny continues to play an active role in Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to building mobility solutions that are accessible, value-driven, and designed for long-term growth, contributing to a more connected, rewarding, and digitally enabled mobility ecosystem across the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

