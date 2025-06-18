AMMAN — The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) on Sunday launched a digital platform for industrial waste exchange, the first of its kind in Jordan, in a qualitative step towards promoting circular economy practices and sustainability in the industrial sector.

The platform, which was launched with the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) through the "Green Activities in Industrial Facilities" project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It will contribute to transforming environmental challenges into real economic opportunities, said President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir, during a meeting at the chamber's headquarters.

The platform seeks to stimulate industrial exchange between factories by offering reusable waste as raw materials in other industries, reducing waste, lowering costs and enhancing partnerships between sectors, according to a statement from Amman Industry.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Environment, Jihad Alswaier, pointed out that the transition to a green and circular economy has become a strategic and indispensable option for the Kingdom.

He added that this transition can only be achieved through a sustainable partnership based on mutual trust between the government and the industrial sector, praising the launch of this waste exchange platform, where waste has become a "recoverable" resource, not a "worthless" waste.

"Industrial Waste Exchange" is a digital platform that aims to enable industrial enterprises to display non-hazardous waste resulting from their production processes, and exchange it with other industrial enterprises that can use it as raw materials, thus enhancing industrial cooperation opportunities, achieving economic benefits and saving on waste disposal costs and purchasing raw materials.

The platform will also contribute to minimising the environmental impact of industrial activity and stimulate innovation opportunities in the field of recycling and reuse, within an integrated framework of circular economy concepts

