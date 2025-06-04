DUBAI - AMEA Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kyuden International Corporation, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kyuden Group.

This strategic partnership aims to jointly develop renewable energy and green hydrogen projects that support decarbonisation, energy resilience, and inclusive economic growth across key markets.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said, “This partnership with Kyuden International marks an important step in AMEA Power’s journey to lead the energy transition in the regions we are present. Together, we are committed to delivering transformative clean energy and green hydrogen solutions that create long-term social and economic value for local communities.”

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two companies to drive large-scale clean energy projects, combining AMEA Power’s proven expertise and track-record, with Kyuden International’s cutting-edge technological capabilities.

AMEA Power currently has over 2,600 MW in operation and under construction, and a project pipeline exceeding 6 GW across more than 20 countries.

Kyuden International brings extensive technical know-how and international experience from the Kyuden Group, further enhancing the deployment of low-carbon energy systems and environmentally sustainable technologies.