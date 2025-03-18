MUSCAT: Key public sector stakeholders tasked with fostering the growth of a green hydrogen industry in Oman participated in a recent strategic workshop on the master-planning of a dedicated Green Hydrogen Zone in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) in the southeast of the country.

Spanning an area of 17 sq kilometres, the zone will cater to investors and developers operating in the green hydrogen space at the SEZ.

The zone will also strengthen SEZAD’s role in Oman’s clean energy strategy, as well as the achievement of the country’s Net-Zero targets, said Ahmed al Rajhi, Renewable Energy Projects Lead at SEZAD.

According to Al Rajhi, the strategic workshop was attended by representatives of Hydrom (the master-planner and orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen industry), as well as Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), Nama Water Services and Nama Distribution — all National Champions with distinct roles to play in the rollout of common infrastructure necessary to sustain a planned pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Also in attendance were representatives of lead consultant Khatib & Alami. The overall goal of the workshop was to ensure that all the stakeholders worked in alignment on the development of the Duqm Green Hydrogen Zone, he noted.

“Covering 17 square kilometres, the plan includes dedicated service corridors connecting upstream and downstream areas, export terminals and consumption zones — laying the groundwork for an integrated infrastructure that accelerates green hydrogen investments and ensures seamless delivery across the value chain,” said Al Rajhi in a post.

“SEZAD is committed to enabling sustainable, future-ready projects, reinforcing its position as a leading green energy hub in the region,” he added. The Duqm Green Hydrogen Zone is expected to host the downstream components and adjacent industries of five of the eight green hydrogen mega schemes confirmed for implementation in Oman to date.

The schemes in question are promoted by the following consortiums: (1) Amnah (with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners — CIP, Blue Power Partners and Al Khadra (2) HyDuqm (with ENGIE, POSCO Holdings, Samsung Engineering, PTTEP, Korea East-West Power and KOSPO (3) GEO (with Shell, OQ, InterContinental Energy and EnerTech Holding (4) BP and (5) HyPort Duqm (with BP, OQ and DEME).

The upstream components, comprising mainly vast arrays of solar and wind farms, will be laid out across the hinterland of Duqm, spilling into the wider Al Wusta Governorate as well.

Envisaged for development within the Duqm Green Hydrogen Zone, planned in the close proximity of the Port of Duqm, are the green hydrogen producing electrolysers of the five mega projects in question, as well as plants producing green ammonia, green methanol and other green commodities derived from hydrogen. Storage infrastructure is envisioned as well.

