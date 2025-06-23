AMMAN — On behalf of HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), Vice President for Scientific Research Arafat Awajan officiated the launch ceremony of the Global Greenchem Chemistry Business Accelerator titled: “The Catalyst” — the first of its kind in the region dedicated exclusively to green chemistry.

In his opening remarks, Awajan highlighted the vital role RSS plays in linking scientific research to practical applications in the service of industry, the labour market, and society, according to a RSS statement.

He stressed that these efforts are made possible through coordinated collaboration between the society’s Business Incubator and its specialised technical centres.

He said that the Green Chemistry Project is one of RSS’s “flagship” national initiatives, aiming to accelerate the country’s transition towards a green economy in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Awajan also praised the Ministry of Environment’s “significant” role in the project, underscoring the importance of the strategic partnership between the ministry and RSS, a partnership that has led to tangible successes and positive impacts on both the environment and the community.

Sulafa Mdanat, representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), said that the adoption of green chemistry principles represents a “vital” tool for achieving sustainable industrial development, contributing to environmental protection and human health.

She reiterated UNIDO’s commitment to supporting initiatives that align with national priorities and enhance economic stimulation in Jordan.

The launch event was attended by representatives from Yale University, UNIDO, several Jordanian universities, the private sector, entrepreneurs and public institutions.

A panel discussion was also held on the sidelines of the event, with participation from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, IPARK, and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The dialogue focused on opportunities and challenges related to adopting and applying green chemistry concepts in commercial and entrepreneurial settings.

Panellists highlighted the importance of enhancing coordination and collaboration among government entities, academic institutions, and entrepreneurs to overcome barriers and maximise available incentives.

During the launch, the Green Chemistry Accelerator officially opened its call for applications. The programme will offer “intensive” training and the opportunity to compete for financial awards to support the development, promotion, and commercialisation of green chemistry ventures.

The Global Greenchem Programme is a global initiative funded by the Global Environment Facility, implemented by UNIDO, executed by Yale University and is nationally implemented by the Cleaner Production Unit at RSS, Jordan’s National Cleaner Production Centre, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment.

