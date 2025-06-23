AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, approved on Sunday a proposal by the Ministry of Transport to proceed with the restructuring of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission to define the complementary roles, responsibilities, and coordination mechanisms between the ministry and the commission.

Under the proposed framework, the government would study the establishment of a Board of Commissioners for the commission, modelled after the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The move is intended to bolster the commission’s independence, improve governance, and strengthen its economic and service-oriented functions, with necessary legal amendments to follow, the statement said.

To support public transportation operators, the Cabinet also endorsed the allocation of JD4.1 million to subsidise operational costs for the period from June through the end of 2025, in accordance with international fuel price trends. The Land Transport Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance have been tasked with devising an implementation mechanism.

The Council of Ministers also endorsed exempting Syrian buses entering Jordan from fuel support charges (diesel), at a rate of JD80 per bus carrying more than eight passengers. The exemption is contingent upon mutual measures by Syrian authorities and is expected to benefit transport operators on both sides.

In the tourism sector, the Cabinet approved the justifications for the 2025 draft regulation on tourist guide services, as well as a draft amendment to the 2025 Tour Guides Association bylaw. Both drafts would be forwarded to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for legal review and ratification.

The Cabinet also instructed the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the Jordan Valley Authority to set a ceiling of 4,000 dunums for land leases in the Wadi Araba region for investment purposes. “Exceptions for larger areas may be granted in justified cases based on the nature and feasibility of the project, pending prior approval.” The Cabinet also approved allocating 770 dunums in the villages of Ghamr and Umm Mathla for food security projects implemented by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

As part of its commitment to improving healthcare services, the Cabinet also approved the continuation of procedures for establishing a new comprehensive health centre in Ajloun. The project would adhere to national standards for primary and comprehensive healthcare facilities. The prime minister had announced the project during a Cabinet session in Ajloun in April, noting that the JD1 million facility is expected to be completed in 2026.

The Council of Ministers also approved an agreement between the Ministry of Local Administration and UN-Habitat to implement an urban greening and afforestation project in Sahab, Zarqa Governorate. The two-year project is valued at approximately $1.1 million.

As part of the government’s strategic National Water Carrier Project, the Cabinet approved a 30 million euro investment grant agreement between the Jordanian government and the European Investment Bank, funded by the Dutch government. The funding would support the Aqaba-Amman water desalination and conveyance project.

In the energy and mineral resources sector, the Cabinet allowed the National Petroleum Company to retain JD3.4 million in dues owed to the Treasury for 2024. The funds would be directed towards drilling 80 new wells in the Risha gas field, with the goal of increasing natural gas production.

The government also approved two land-use agreements, one with Jordan’s Philadelphia Solar and the other with Germany’s Enertrag, to conduct feasibility studies for green hydrogen production projects. "These are part of the government’s broader strategy to position Jordan as a regional hub for green hydrogen," the statement read.

With these agreements, the number of approved land-use deals for hydrogen development has reached six, out of 13 memoranda of understanding previously signed with leading energy companies. The six firms have completed preliminary feasibility studies and technical reports and are now advancing to the land allocation stage, the statement said. During this phase, companies will carry out detailed measurements of renewable energy sources to prepare final feasibility studies. Investment decisions will be based on these outcomes, the statement said.

To support economic activity and ease the financial burden on businesses, the Cabinet approved exemptions from fines, fees, and additional charges for companies and individuals who settle their outstanding payments to the Income and Sales Tax Department through instalments.

The Cabinet also endorsed the recommendations of the Settlement and Reconciliation Committee to resolve 900 pending tax cases involving companies and individuals with financial obligations under the Income Tax and General Sales Tax Laws.

In a move to boost trade and investment, the Cabinet endorsed a request to establish a duty-free market on the quay of the new port operated by Abu Dhabi Ports Company in Aqaba. The market would operate under the regulations and conditions outlined by the Special Free Zones Committee.

