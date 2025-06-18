South Africa has been selected as one of seven emerging economies to benefit from a $1bn concessional financing programme aimed at decarbonising heavy industry and supporting green economic development.

The funding, made available through the Climate Investment Funds’ (CIF) new Industry Decarbonization Investment Programme, positions South Africa to unlock significant opportunities in clean energy, low-carbon manufacturing, and circular economy innovation.

The CIF initiative—described as the world’s first large-scale concessional fund focused on decarbonising industry—targets high-emitting sectors such as steel, aluminium, cement, and chemicals. Alongside South Africa, other beneficiary countries include Brazil, Egypt, Mexico, Namibia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Catalysing industrial transformation

This funding comes at a pivotal time for South Africa, which is seeking to balance its global decarbonisation commitments with a just energy transition that safeguards jobs and economic growth.

The CIF programme will work closely with multilateral development banks (MDBs) and the private sector to co-develop national investment plans. These will prioritise technologies such as green hydrogen, waste-heat recovery, low-carbon materials, and carbon capture and storage.

The concessional nature of the finance makes the programme particularly attractive to the private sector. It allows for up to 100% funding of projects, with at least 50% of investment guaranteed. According to CIF, each dollar of concessional capital is expected to mobilise an additional $12 in public and private co-financing, potentially catalysing more than $12bn in total investments across the seven countries.

Implications for the local market

South Africa’s inclusion is expected to accelerate the rollout of flagship initiatives such as the SA-H2 fund—a $1bn blended-finance platform launched in partnership with Dutch and Danish investors to support green hydrogen infrastructure.

The CIF programme may also support decarbonisation pilots in South Africa’s hard-to-abate sectors, particularly mining, cement, and steel, which together contribute significantly to national emissions.

For South African financiers and industrial players, this opens up a pipeline of bankable projects, many of which will require strong public-private partnerships, rigorous environmental criteria, and scalable technology platforms. Furthermore, the emphasis on circular economy models presents new avenues for innovation in industrial waste reuse, energy efficiency, and material substitution.

A Just Transition focus

CIF’s chief executive officer, Tariye Gbadegesin, emphasised that the programme is not just about reducing carbon emissions, but about building long-term industrial competitiveness and resilience. As such, the initiative includes a strong focus on social safeguards and workforce reskilling to support communities dependent on carbon-intensive industries.

This aligns with South Africa’s Just Transition Framework, which advocates for inclusive development and community protection as the country shifts toward a low-carbon economy. Stakeholders will need to ensure that decarbonisation projects integrate training programmes, job-placement mechanisms, and stakeholder engagement strategies from the outset.

Strategic outlook

As global value chains become increasingly green and regulated, access to CIF funding provides South Africa with a critical lever to modernise its industrial base and retain relevance in export markets—particularly in the EU, which is tightening carbon border measures.

The next steps involve co-designing South Africa’s national investment plan in consultation with MDBs and private-sector partners, followed by project rollouts that will likely begin in 2026.

For financiers, developers, and corporate leaders, this marks a strategic opportunity to engage in scalable, socially responsible green industrialisation.

