DOHA: The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced that Qatari air defences successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base.

The Qatar News Agency (QNA) quoted the Ministry as stating that, thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces personnel, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident resulted in no fatalities or injuries.

The source reiterated that Qatar's airspace and territory are secure, and that the Qatari Armed Forces are always on high alert to address any threat. The source also advised citizens and residents to obtain directives and the latest updates from official sources.