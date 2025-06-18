Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has invited bids for consultancy services to help develop a national semiconductor ecosystem in Oman, including plans for a Centre of Excellence for Semiconductors and Electronic Chips.

Specialised firms with experience in the semiconductor and electronic chip industry have been called to participate in the tender. The selected consultancy will advise on the creation of the centre and support wider efforts to position Oman as a regional player in this strategic sector.

MTCIT said companies must demonstrate a strong track record in managing similar national and commercial projects in line with the scope outlined in the tender documents.

The Centre of Excellence is central to the ministry’s plan to strengthen Oman’s place in the global semiconductor value chain. It will work to attract investments, support advanced chip design and manufacturing, and create high-skilled jobs in design, testing and research.

The centre will also focus on technology transfer and localisation to build national capacity over the long term.

Interested firms can register and purchase documents through the Tender Board’s eTendering portal.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

