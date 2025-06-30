Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat held separate meetings with officials from six Chinese companies to enhance partnerships and increase corporate investments in Egypt, as per a statement.

The companies are Envision Group, Windey, LONGi, China Energy, PowerChina, and ToNGWEI.

The discussions came during the minister’s participation in the Shanghai conference on renewable energy, clean energy solutions, and energy transition.

These partnerships align with the state's objectives to drive to transfer modern technology, localize industry, and determine a percentage of local industries in components of solar and wind energy projects and energy storage batteries.

This is in addition to increasing the local components’ percentage in electricity grid projects, including production, transmission, and distribution.

During the meetings, Esmat outlined the government’s industry localization strategy to create a supportive investment environment for the private sector to attract local and foreign investment.

The strategy includes rebuilding infrastructure and promoting the legislative environment, providing guarantees and facilitations, and rehabilitating workers.

The minister highlighted expansion plans for renewable energy, including the development of solar and wind energy generation projects, in addition to the diversification of electricity production sources and the energy mix.

The officials discussed several projects, such as the manufacturing of energy storage batteries, solar cells, monocrystalline silicon, wind turbines, and their components, and other electrical equipment.