Riyadh – Italy-based Pronur has launched its business in Saudi Arabia to advance renewable energy solutions across the Kingdom, according to a press release

Established in 2021, Pronur works with major local and global entities, including EDISON, Webuild Group’s NBI, and GETEC.

The launch, facilitated by AstroLabs, aligns with its commitment to deploying advanced technical solutions for renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable resource management.

Hatem Shahwan, CEO of Pronur, commented: “Our entry into the Saudi market marks an extraordinary opportunity, perfectly aligned with the Kingdom’s vision for a sustainable and inclusive future, as outlined in Vision 2030.”

Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs, stated: “PRONUR’s recent entry into Saudi Arabia is forging new pathways for the renewable energy transition. PRONUR is at the forefront of delivering the essential infrastructure required to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors and achieve the Kingdom’s climate targets.”

“This signifies PRONUR’s clear commitment to advance Saudi Arabia’s efforts to achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2060,” Nicholls added.

Meanwhile, the Saudi energy development plan aims to lower dependence on fossil fuels and support the diversification of the national energy mix.

On its part, Pronur will be able to accelerate the energy transition, develop sustainable solutions, expand strategic partnerships, and promote environmental awareness.

Earlier this month , AstroLabs supported UK-based vendor delivery infrastructure (VDI) platform NayaOne’s entry into Saudi Arabia to reinforce the Kingdom’s financial ecosystem.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

