Arab Finance: The Red Sea Wind Energy consortium, comprising ENGIE, Orascom Construction, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Eurus Energy, has announced the full commercial operation of its 650-megawatt wind farm near Ras Ghareb, Egypt, four months ahead of schedule, as per an emailed press release.

The final 150 MW phase was completed and commissioned in June 2025, following the early delivery of 306 MW in December 2024 and 194 MW in April 2025.

The entire capacity is now connected to the national grid, making the Ras Ghareb project the largest operational wind farm in the Middle East and Africa.

It is expected to power more than one million homes and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1.5 million tons annually.

The project was developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis over a 25-year period by the Red Sea Wind Energy S.A.E. consortium.

ENGIE holds a 35% stake, Orascom Construction 25%, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation 20% each.

Beyond its investment role, Orascom Construction executed all civil, electrical, and EPC works for the plant without any loss of life during construction.

The new facility adds to the consortium’s earlier 262.5 MW wind project completed in 2019, bringing its total operational wind capacity in Egypt to 912.5 MW.

The group has also begun evaluating a new 900 MW wind farm on adjacent land.

