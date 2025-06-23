Cairo: Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Holding, obtained a total of $20 million in funding from two investment funds managed by Germany-based Finance in Motion GmbH.

Each of the SANAD Fund for MSME and the Green for Growth Fund (GGF) granted $10 million, with a five-year repayment tenor, according to a press release.

SANAD’s share will be channeled toward expanding financial inclusion for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and low-income households across the MENA region.

Meanwhile, GGF’s share will be allocated to financing renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable resource use initiatives across MENA and surrounding regions.

The transaction supports Beltone Leasing’s strategy to deliver innovative, non-bank financial services that drive both economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.

It also aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and Beltone Holding’s broader commitment to sustainability in its operations.

The Deputy Head of NBFIs for Leasing, Factoring, and Consumer Finance, Amir Ghannam, said: “Securing foreign currency funding from institutions like SANAD and GGF enhances our ability to diversify our capital base and offer more competitive financing solutions.”

“This funding will enable us to strengthen our support for MSMEs while accelerating green projects that contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future,” Ghannam added.

Sherif Hassan, Group Treasurer and Managing Director of Debt Capital Markets, stated: “This funding reflects our strong collaboration with Finance in Motion and our commitment to channeling strategic capital to grow Beltone Leasing and Factoring.”

In the first three months (3M) of 2025, Beltone Holding generated consolidated operating revenues of EGP 2.80 billion, while the net profits surged to EGP 703 million.

