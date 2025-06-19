MUSCAT - The Sultanate Oman and the European Union (EU) are exploring deeper collaboration to accelerate the energy transition through innovative technologies, smarter infrastructure, and long-duration storage systems. This was the key message that emerged from a session of the EU-Oman Energy & Water Collaboration Forum, held recently in Muscat under the theme “How Can Oman and the EU Work Together to Optimise the Energy Mix?”

The high-level panel brought together energy experts from Oman and Europe to explore how partnerships can help optimise energy resources, enhance grid resilience, and support Oman’s ambitious sustainability targets.

Moderator Said al Kamyani, Sustainability Specialist, set the tone by highlighting the urgency of building diversified and secure energy systems. He guided the discussion across a range of topics, including regulatory frameworks, advanced technologies, and the growing role of energy storage in stabilising renewables.

Thuraiya al Wahaibi, Senior Product Engineer at Nama Power and Water Procurement (Nama PWP), shared Oman’s clean energy targets of 30% renewables by 2030 and 60% by 2040, alongside net-zero emissions by 2050. She outlined Nama PWP’s roadmap, which includes more than eight upcoming solar and wind projects, as well as ongoing studies into pumped hydro and geothermal energy.

“Oman’s regulatory environment and public-private partnership model are strong foundations,” she said, “but scaling up will require stronger collaboration on technologies like smart grids, storage, and system integration.”

Dr Yves-Laurent Beck, Hydropower Project Manager at French utility EDF, emphasised the suitability of pumped hydro energy storage for Oman’s mountainous terrain. Citing EDF’s global expertise and its work on the Hatta Pumped Storage Plant in the UAE, he advocated for long-term collaboration and capacity-building in Oman.

“Pumped hydro with variable-speed turbines can offer flexibility and grid stability, particularly as renewable energy sources become dominant,” Dr Beck noted.

Storage solutions were further explored by Paul Smith, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Energy Dome. He introduced the company’s CO₂ Battery—an innovative long-duration storage solution with a 30-year lifespan that uses carbon dioxide in a closed cycle. “Our technology is a cost-effective answer to grid intermittency and is fully compatible with green hydrogen production,” Smith explained. “Oman’s ambition to lead in hydrogen makes it an ideal partner for such solutions.”

Henrico van den Boomen, CEO of Eigenenergie.net, stressed the importance of modernising grid infrastructure in parallel with the rollout of renewables. Drawing from the Dutch experience, he cautioned against underestimating the complexity of grid adaptation.

“Europe faced delays due to slow planning on local balancing and smart systems,” he said. “Oman has the advantage of foresight—now is the time to invest in decentralised systems and advanced energy management.”

Khalfan Naser Said al Burtamani, Chief Commercial Officer at Nama Electricity Distribution, shared Oman’s progress in digital infrastructure. He pointed to the deployment of smart meters—now covering 77% of the system—and the SABIQ prepayment platform.

“Advanced Metering Infrastructure is a game-changer,” he said. “But we also need policies that keep pace with innovation, especially as grid pressure, cybersecurity and resilience become more complex.”

The session closed with a consensus on the need for flexible, forward-looking regulatory frameworks and stakeholder coordination. Panellists agreed that technologies like CO₂ batteries and pumped hydro are essential to support the stability and scalability of Oman’s renewable and hydrogen ambitions.

