MUSCAT - Omani researchers have successfully concluded a key study exploring the potential to repurpose the Sultanate’s expansive natural gas pipeline network for the transport of green hydrogen.

The research initiative was jointly conducted by the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) and Oman LNG, in collaboration with EJAAD, the research and development platform of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI).

According to the study, pipeline-based transportation is critical to enabling Oman’s future green hydrogen economy, envisioned to produce up to 8.5 million tonnes per annum by 2050. While a significant share of this output is targeted for global export, large volumes are expected to be retained for domestic use—powering the country’s decarbonization goals and clean energy transition. Green hydrogen production hubs are planned primarily in Duqm and Dhofar Governorate, necessitating the development of cost-effective pipeline infrastructure—either newly built or repurposed from existing gas networks.

To identify viable options, Oman LNG partnered with GUtech to assess the technical and economic feasibility of retrofitting the country’s natural gas pipelines for hydrogen transport.

Mohammed Al Mukhaini, General Manager ICV at Oman LNG, stated: “Repurposing Oman’s existing natural gas pipeline network for hydrogen transport offers a significant strategic advantage. The infrastructure is already well-established and socially accepted, reducing both cost and complexity compared to building an entirely new hydrogen network. Our collaboration with GUtech enables us to explore technically sound and economically viable pathways to support Oman’s clean energy ambitions, particularly as the country accelerates toward its 2050 Net Zero targets.”

Prof Najah Al Mhanna, Principal Investigator at GUtech, noted that the repurposing process can be phased based on how hydrogen supply and demand evolve over time.

“Oman’s natural gas pipeline network is well developed, linking the central and northern regions to the south. Retrofitting any segment of this network for hydrogen transport requires rigorous analysis of operating conditions, gas mixtures, and physical properties. Our study assessed these variables and developed a model to calculate the levelized cost of transporting hydrogen across a range of natural gas-hydrogen blends (from 0–100%) using the existing infrastructure,” he explained.

EJAAD played a central role in facilitating the collaboration between Oman LNG and GUtech. As a key R&D enabler, EJAAD bridges industry and academia, helping drive innovation and progress on strategic national priorities. This project exemplifies the value of coordinated public-private partnerships in supporting Oman’s energy transition and broader economic diversification efforts.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).