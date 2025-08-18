Desert Technologies, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions and the first Saudi company to manufacture and export solar panels - and a proud member of the “Made in Saudi” program - has announced that it has joined forces with AlKhorayef Industries to help boost the kingdom’s capabilities in smart infrastructure.

A prominent Saudi industrial conglomerate with more than four decades of experience, AlKhorayef Industries provides integrated engineering and manufacturing solutions serving the water, energy, agriculture, and oil & gas sectors.

This partnership aims to combine the expertise of the two pioneering companies to deliver innovative, quality solutions that meet the growing needs of the industrial and smart infrastructure sectors, said the statement from Desert Technologies.

The agreement establishes a framework for joint commercial projects, technology integration, and resource sharing, enabling both parties to accelerate market entry for new products and services to the local and regional markets, fostering economic diversification and industrial growth.

It marks a significant step towards developing smart infrastructure solutions that support the kingdom’s vital sectors and strengthens our ability to deliver integrated, innovation-driven, and high-quality services and solutions, said Mohammed G. Aljashaam, the CEO of AlKhorayef Industries Company, after signing the deal with Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly, the CEO of Desert Technologies Group.

The agreement establishes a framework for joint commercial projects, technology integration, and resource sharing, enabling both parties to accelerate the entry of new products and services into the market, stated Aljashaam.

"Our collaboration will focus on developing and delivering advanced smart infrastructure systems aligned with the goals of Vision 2030, contributing to economic diversification and industrial growth," he added.

Sharbatly said this collaboration will enable the group to develop intelligent systems that support the kingdom’s transition toward a diversified and sustainable economy.

"This strategic partnership is expected to open new opportunities for local manufacturing, technology transfer, and job creation, positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for smart infrastructure innovation," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

ABU DHABI