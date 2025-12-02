Nesma Infrastructure & Technology (NIT) has signed a new contract with SEC (National Grid SA), valued at approximately SAR150 million (approx. $40 million), for the construction of two 380kV double-circuit overhead transmission lines.

This project comes as part of the company's ongoing efforts to support the development of the Kingdom’s energy infrastructure and to enable its renewable energy goal, said the company.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).