Muscat – The Ministry of Health today signed a financing agreement with the Oman India Fertilizer Company (OMIFCO) to purchase ventilators for low-income and social security patients for the sixth consecutive time.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Health by Saud bin Amer al Nazairi, Director General of Financial Affairs, and on behalf of the Oman India Fertilizer Company (OMIFCO) by Khalid bin Mohammed al Fannah al Arimi, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Communications.

Saud bin Amer al Nazairi emphasised the importance of partnerships between the government sector and other sectors in the Sultanate of Oman to serve the public interest, praising the company’s generous initiative to finance the purchase of home respirators for low-income and social security groups for the sixth consecutive time.

He added that the agreement aims to reduce patients’ hospital stays, reduce the economic cost to the Ministry of Health, reduce patients’ exposure to hospital-acquired infections due to their longer stays, allow for the hospitalisation of other patients, and reduce social pressure on the patient’s family.

He pointed out that the draft agreement stems from a strategic partnership to achieve the public good of society and advance community services and development projects of public benefit.

Home ventilators play a vital role in improving the quality of life for patients with chronic or acute respiratory problems. Their importance is especially important for those who require continuous or long-term respiratory support outside the hospital, as they support breathing in certain chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, respiratory muscle weakness, and sleep apnea.

These devices help reduce the need for hospitalisation, improve the quality of life for patients who need them, and enable better monitoring and control of their health. They are an essential part of some home care programs and provide a safe and sustainable option for some patients who require long-term mechanical ventilation outside the hospital.

Home ventilators are not just a medical aid; they are an essential component of many patients’ lives, providing them with safety, comfort, and independence, and are a cost-effective option compared to prolonged hospital care.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

