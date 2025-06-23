ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in the State of Qatar by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, considering it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar and its airspace, which constitutes a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The UAE underscored its categorical rejection of any attack that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar, stressing that such actions undermine regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Qatar, and its unwavering support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security and safety of its citizens and residents.

The UAE reaffirmed the urgent need to halt military escalation, and warned against continued acts of provocation that threaten to destabilise regional security and risk dragging the region into dangerous paths with catastrophic repercussions for international peace and security.

Furthermore, the Ministry called for implementing diplomatic solutions grounded in the principles of good neighbourliness, emphasising that serious dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving the current crises and preserving the security, stability, and peace of the region and its peoples.