Iraq’s Industrial Coordination Council, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, has reviewed investment proposals submitted by China’s Tsingshan Holding Group covering gas, sulphur, and iron ore projects, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.
It said the Council discussed the privately-owned Chinese company's interest in operating the dry gas sector as part of the Basra Industrial City project. Additional proposals included investing in sulphur extraction at the Al-Lazka-2 field and the development of iron ore resources. Following the review, the Council directed the Ministry of Oil to coordinate and evaluate the proposals.
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
