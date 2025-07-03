Autoworld International FZCO, a leading regional distributor for India’s Bajaj Auto Limited, has announced plans to develop a new logistics and distribution hub in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

The facility will enhance Autoworld’s ability to serve rapidly growing markets across Africa and the Middle East with affordable, fuel-efficient two- and three-wheelers.

Spanning over 162,000 sq ft, the facility will include an assembly plant for Bajaj motorcycles and three-wheelers, as well as storage and distribution space for spare parts, tyres, and lubricants, said the statement from Autoworld.

Scheduled for completion by 2026, the hub will also support the introduction of new product lines through partnerships with international manufacturers, strengthening the company’s presence.

The Autoworld move comes at a time when global two- and three-wheeler market is expanding quickly, particularly in emerging economies where urbanisation, e-commerce, and last-mile delivery needs are reshaping mobility needs.

Industry analysts project Africa’s two-wheeler market alone will grow at nearly 5% annually, driven by demand for affordable and fuel-efficient vehicles.

The agreement was officially signed in the presence of Abdullah Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC; Kumar Motiram Lakhani, Chairman of Autoworld; Monish Lakhani, Managing Director at Autoworld and Vishal Lakhani, Director at Autoworld.

"This facility marks a major step forward in our growth strategy. Jafza’s connectivity, infrastructure, and business-friendly environment have helped us serve high-growth markets across Africa and the GCC since 2008," remarked Vishal Lakhani.

"With this investment, we are living up to our commitment to the region and to the Bajaj brand," he stated.

On the key partnership, Al Hashmi said: "Autoworld’s expansion underscores the strength of Jafza’s integrated trade and logistics ecosystem which now connects 940 automotive companies from 88 countries."

"Last year alone, Jafza supported automotive trade valued at nearly AED102 billion ($28 million). We are proud to support long-term partners like Autoworld, who are helping connect world-class manufacturing with high-potential markets through Dubai," he stated.

The project is expected to create over 100 direct and indirect jobs, supporting Dubai’s growing mobility and logistics ecosystem. It also strengthens the UAE’s role as a central trade hub connecting manufacturers with global markets.

Autoworld has operated from Jafza for over 16 years, leveraging its world-class multimodal infrastructure to distribute Bajaj vehicles across 25+ countries.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

LONDON