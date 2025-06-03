Muscat – Oman’s industrial sector exports recorded a notable increase of 8.6% in the first quarter of 2025, reaching RO1.618bn, compared to RO1.49bn during the same period in 2024, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Industrial exports accounted for 28% of Oman’s total exports, indicating the growing contribution of the industrial sector to the national economy and its role in promoting economic diversification.

This growth is attributed to strong performances across several industrial segments, particularly the electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing sector, which posted an exceptional 141% increase in export value. Exports from this sector rose to RO128mn, compared to RO53mn in Q1 2024, the NCSI data showed.

This was followed by metal products, with exports increasing by 14.1% to RO462mn, supported by growing international demand for high-quality Omani goods.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, Eng Khalid bin Salim al Qassabi, Director General of Industry at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said that the positive results reflect the strength and diversity of Oman’s industrial base. He noted that the ministry continues to implement integrated industrial policies aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Omani products in regional and international markets, while driving export growth.

“The electrical machinery and equipment sector is experiencing rapid growth, spurred by rising demand locally and regionally, and linked to the expansion of infrastructure projects, including electricity networks, public utilities, and the development of new cities. This growth is also supported by increased investment in industries related to renewable energy,” said Qassabi.

He emphasised that the sector is a priority under Oman’s Industrial Strategy 2040, due to its role in developing supply chains, enhancing the added value of the national economy, supporting entrepreneurship, and facilitating the localisation of advanced technologies.

Eng Jassim bin Saif al Jadidi, Technical Director at the Office of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, stressed the continuation of efforts to expand the presence of Omani products in both regional and global markets. This goal is central to the Industrial Strategy and a key pillar of Oman Vision 2040.

He explained that these efforts involve launching a series of qualitative initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency and quality of national products. This includes supporting local manufacturers in meeting the highest technical standards and international specifications, thereby enhancing competitiveness and consumer confidence in Omani goods.

He added that the ministry, in coordination with relevant authorities, is working to open new markets for Omani exports by activating regional and international trade agreements, participating in exhibitions and trade missions, and providing incentives and support for Omani exporters. The ministry is also encouraging the growth of knowledge-based industries and the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and Fourth Industrial Revolution tools.

These technologies play a crucial role in improving product quality, reducing costs, and ensuring sustainable industrial growth. They also contribute significantly to supporting the national economy, creating quality employment opportunities for Omani nationals, and reinforcing the sultanate’s position as a promising industrial and logistics hub in the region.

