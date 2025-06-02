Riyadh – Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company inked a SAR 167.64 million deal with Trading & Development Partnership Company on 29 May 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

Under the one-year agreement, the two parties will join forces to supply steel towers for a 380 kilovolt ultra-high voltage line for the Western Region.

Al Yamamah Steel highlighted that the project, starting in August, will start affecting its financial results during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

Last February, the Tadawul-listed firm and a Branch of Hyundai Engineering and Construction Company Limited penned a SAR 174.91 million deal.

