RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi issued a decision to impose final anti-dumping duties on imports of longitudinally welded circular cross-section pipes of stainless steel, originating or exported from China and Taiwan.



The decision to impose the final duties was published in Umm Al-Qura newspaper, the official gazette, on June 29. The final duties will be applied to imports of this product for a period of five years starting June 30, 2025. The minister also directed the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority to impose and collect final anti-dumping duties on the product in question at rates ranging from 6.5 percent to 27.3 percent, according to the table included in this decision that contains details of the duties.



The decision to impose the final anti-dumping duties comes in accordance with the Law of Trade Remedies in International Trade, which aims to protect the local industry from unfair trade practices in the Saudi market. This decision is based on the final results of an investigation that began on May 2, 2024, following a complaint filed by the local industry, in accordance with the regulations of the Law of Trade Remedies in International Trade.



The objective of the law is to protect the domestic industry from the damage caused by dumped and subsidized imports, prevent a surge in imports, and protect the Kingdom’s exports that are subject to trade-remedy measures.

