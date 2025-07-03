PHOTO
Qatar-based dairy and beverage manufacturer Baladna’s board of directors has approved an investment of $250 million to develop new projects in Syria.
These projects include an integrated industrial complex comprising a dairy plant, a juice processing plant, a plastic packaging manufacturing facility, and a water treatment facility, the company said in a statement to the Qatar stock exchange on Thursday.
The board also approved the setting up of a subsidiary in Egypt to provide back-office support services.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.