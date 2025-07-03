Qatar-based dairy and beverage manufacturer Baladna’s board of directors has approved an investment of $250 million to develop new projects in Syria.



These projects include an integrated industrial complex comprising a dairy plant, a juice processing plant, a plastic packaging manufacturing facility, and a water treatment facility, the company said in a statement to the Qatar stock exchange on Thursday.



The board also approved the setting up of a subsidiary in Egypt to provide back-office support services.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

